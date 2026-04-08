Maharashtra Cooperative Union Faces ₹18 Cr Deficit, 188 Employees Await Salaries For 26 Months, Demands Government Intervention |

Mumbai: A joint meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil to discuss the pending issues of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Union. The meeting took place at the Mantralaya office in Mumbai and was attended by Union President and MLA Pravin Darekar along with office-bearers and senior officials from the Cooperation Department.

Discussions Focus on Restoring Union's Stature and Finances

During the meeting, discussions were held on restoring the past stature and financial stability of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Union. The deliberations were described as positive, with key concerns highlighted by Darekar.

Darekar pointed out that between 1920 and 1942, the Union received government grants, while cooperative institutions contributed to an education fund from their profits. However, after a legal amendment in 2013, this education fund was discontinued, leaving the Union dependent solely on training fees. As a result, the Union is currently facing a financial deficit of ₹18 crore, and salaries of 188 employees have been pending for 26 months.

Toshniwal Committee Recommendations Cited for Fund Restoration

He referred to the recommendations of the Toshniwal Committee, which suggested reinstating the education fund to ensure uninterrupted training and educational activities. Darekar urged the government to amend the law to restore the fund, issue a notification granting the Union the status of a state-level apex body, and fix contribution rates from cooperative institutions. He also demanded that the pending ₹18 crore education fund dues from before 2013 be released from the state liquidation fund.

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Highlighting operational challenges, Darekar said that the Union contributes nearly 85% to cooperative training in the state, but income from fees is insufficient to cover expenses such as staff salaries, maintenance, and infrastructure. He demanded a grant of ₹11.10 crore to cover the deficit and called for annual financial assistance from the government.

₹11.10 Crore Grant Sought to Cover Operational Deficit

Additionally, he raised the issue of pending dues from the Dhananjayrao Gadgil Management Institutes, established in 1972 with funding from both the central and state governments. According to records, ₹1.12 crore remains payable to the Union. Darekar urged the government to release these funds to facilitate recovery from the institutions.

He also questioned the notification of 17 institutions for cooperative education and training, stating that many of them do not meet the prescribed criteria or have adequate infrastructure. He demanded that the Maharashtra State Cooperative Union be designated as the apex state-level institution in line with central guidelines, and that other institutions be brought under its control as affiliated or agent bodies.

The meeting concluded with assurances of further consideration of the demands raised by the Union.

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