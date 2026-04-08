 Top 6 Places Near Mumbai With The Best AQI; Add These Destinations To Your Weekend Checklist
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleTop 6 Places Near Mumbai With The Best AQI; Add These Destinations To Your Weekend Checklist

Top 6 Places Near Mumbai With The Best AQI; Add These Destinations To Your Weekend Checklist

With air quality levels improving across Mumbai and its surrounding regions, Mumbaikars are finally enjoying a breath of fresh air. As the long weekend approaches, it’s the perfect time to step out and explore nearby destinations that not only offer a quick escape but also boast significantly better AQI levels.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, April 08, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Top 6 Places Near Mumbai With The Best AQI; Add These Destinations To Your Weekend Checklist | Canva

With air quality levels improving across Mumbai and its surrounding regions, Mumbaikars are finally enjoying a breath of fresh air. As the long weekend approaches, it’s the perfect time to step out and explore nearby destinations that not only offer a quick escape but also boast significantly better AQI levels.

Here’s a look at six places near Mumbai where the air feels cleaner and the vibe is just right for a refreshing break:

1. Dombivli (AQI: 39)

Topping the list, Dombivli currently enjoys the best air quality among nearby areas. The city offers plenty of food spots and local experiences, making it a great option for a relaxed day outing.

2. Kalyan (AQI: 45)

Kalyan follows closely with impressive AQI levels. From casual hangout spots to nearby villa stays, it’s ideal for both day trips and short overnight getaways.

Read Also
Long Weekend In April: Skip Matheran, Mahabaleshwar; Visit These Scenic & Lesser-Known Hill Stations...
article-image

3. Boisar (AQI: 51)

For those craving a coastal escape, Boisar is a great pick. Known for its proximity to serene beaches, it offers a peaceful break away from city chaos.

4. Ambernath (AQI: 56)

Surrounded by greenery, Ambernath is perfect for nature lovers. The area also has several villa options, making it suitable for a quiet and rejuvenating weekend.

Read Also
Phu Quoc Island Is Inviting Indians For A Visa-Free Entry; But There's A Catch You Should Know About...
article-image

5. Pimpri-Chinchwad (AQI: 63)

Though slightly farther from Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad offers a mix of urban comfort and leisure options, making it worth considering for a longer weekend plan.

6. Thane (AQI: 64)

A favourite among Mumbaikars, Thane combines convenience with variety, think lakeside views, shopping hubs, the ISKCON temple and even mini trekking trails.

If you’re looking to make the most of the clean air and extended weekend, these destinations offer the perfect mix of accessibility, relaxation and a much-needed breath of freshness.

Follow us on