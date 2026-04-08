Phu Quoc Island Is Inviting Indians For A Visa-Free Entry; But There's A Catch You Should Know About Before Visiting Vietnam's Popular Tourist Destination | Canva

Planning a tropical getaway to Phu Quoc Island? While the Vietnamese destination has become increasingly popular among Indian travellers for its visa-free entry, there’s an important condition that you shouldn’t overlook.

Unlike the rest of Vietnam, where Indian citizens typically require an e-visa or visa on arrival, Phu Quoc offers a special exemption allowing Indians to stay for up to 30 days without a visa. However, this benefit comes with a strict condition, the visa-free access is limited only to the island and does not allow travel to mainland cities.

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The Embassy of India in Vietnam has recently issued an advisory highlighting potential risks associated with this rule. In case of emergencies such as health issues, flight cancellations, or unforeseen disruptions, travellers may need to move to mainland hubs like Ho Chi Minh City or Hanoi. Without a valid visa, this transition can become complicated, leading to delays in medical care, travel restrictions and immigration hurdles.

To avoid such situations, Indian tourists are strongly advised to obtain a valid Vietnam visa in advance, even if their itinerary is restricted to Phu Quoc. This ensures smoother movement in case plans change unexpectedly.

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Another key concern flagged by authorities is the loss of passports. In such cases, travellers must immediately lodge a police complaint and report the incident to the Indian Embassy in Hanoi or the Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City. While emergency travel documents can often be issued quickly, exiting Vietnam is not immediate. Local authorities typically take 3–5 working days or longer to process exit permits, during which travellers must remain in the country.

While Phu Quoc’s visa-free entry is undoubtedly appealing, being aware of these conditions can help travellers avoid unnecessary complications and enjoy a hassle-free vacation.