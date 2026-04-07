Long Weekend In April: Skip Matheran, Mahabaleshwar; Visit These Scenic & Lesser-Known Hill Stations In Maharashtra

Long Weekend In April: Skip Matheran, Mahabaleshwar; Visit These Lesser-Known Hill Stations In Maharashtra | Canva

With a long weekend around the corner, travel enthusiasts are already planning quick getaways to escape the rising summer heat. This April offers the perfect opportunity for a mini vacation, thanks to a holiday stretch from April 11 to April 14, combining the second Saturday, Sunday, an optional leave on Monday and Ambedkar Jayanti on Tuesday.

While popular hill stations like Matheran and Mahabaleshwar continue to attract crowds, those looking for a quieter, refreshing retreat can explore lesser-known yet equally stunning destinations across Maharashtra.

Panchgani

Nestled close to Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani is famous for its vast tableland plateau and lush strawberry farms. The cool climate makes it ideal for leisurely walks, while scenic viewpoints continue to attract visitors.

Bhandardara

Located near Nashik, Bhandardara is a peaceful getaway surrounded by nature. Home to Arthur Lake and the towering Kalsubai Peak, the highest in Maharashtra, it’s perfect for camping, stargazing, and quiet lakeside relaxation.

Igatpuri

A favourite among trekkers, Igatpuri is known for its misty landscapes and lush greenery. It also houses the renowned Vipassana International Academy, making it a great spot for both adventure seekers and those looking for spiritual retreats.

Chikhaldara

Tucked away in the Vidarbha region, Chikhaldara stands out with its rare coffee plantations and rich wildlife. Overlooking the Melghat Tiger Reserve, it offers stunning viewpoints and a chance to experience nature at its raw best.

Lonavala & Khandala

Though popular, Lonavala and Khandala still remain quick favourites for short trips from Mumbai and Pune. Known for their misty hills, forts and iconic snacks like chikki, they are perfect for a spontaneous weekend escape.