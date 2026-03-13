Summer Travel: Must-Visit Hill Stations In Maharashtra

By: Sunanda Singh | March 13, 2026
Planning a summer getaway in Maharashtra? Discover scenic hill stations offering cool weather, lush greenery, and stunning viewpoints. The following slide mentions some of the must-visit hill stations in Maharashtra.
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Panchgani is located in Satara district in Maharashtra. The beautiful hill station is surrounded by valleys and greenery, which makes it a behold to watch.
On a Cheap Trip
Lonavala is one of the most popular hill stations in Maharashtra which is known for misty hills, waterfalls, forts, and viewpoints like Tiger Point, especially during monsoon and summer getaways. The hill station is nestled in the scenic Western Ghats.
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Khandala is a picturesque hill station in Maharashtra's Western Ghats. It has scenic valleys, misty hills, and viewpoints like Rajmachi Point, making it a peaceful summer escape near Mumbai.
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Koroli Hill station is situated in Nashik. It is surrounded by majestic mountains, water bodies and lush greenery.
Sushill Uttarwar
In addition to its delicious strawberries, Mahabaleshwar is known for its magnificent peaks, rivers, and waterfalls. This location is perfect for a winter vacation because of its mild climate.
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Matheran is nestled in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. It is a verdant paradise. Its lush greenery and pleasant atmosphere.
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Bhandardara is famous for its enchanting atmosphere. It is a must-visit place for nature lovers.
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