Summer Travel Guide: 7 Stunning Places In India To Visit During March-April-May

By: Sunanda Singh | March 08, 2026
Summer is the perfect time to explore India’s refreshing hill stations, scenic valleys, and cool mountain destinations. From the Himalayas to the Western Ghats, these beautiful places offer pleasant weather and stunning landscapes.
The following slides mentions some of the best places to visit in between March to May.
Leh is situated in Ladakh and surrounded by the Himalayas. It is known for its beauty and serene places, which have attracted tourists.
Manali is surrounded by breathtaking mountains, Manali is perfect for couples seeking adventure and tranquility.
Darjeeling is a phenomenal city in terms of beauty. The city in West Bengal is a major tourist destination and is famous for its tea production in India.
Ooty, often called the “Queen of the Nilgiris,” is known for its cool climate, rolling tea plantations, and beautiful gardens. Tourists can visit Ooty Lake,
Munnar in Kerala is surrounded by hills and evergreen forests. The hill station has numerous beautiful places in its heart.
Mount Abu is a well-known destination in Rajasthan. This hill station boasts numerous natural attractions, one of which is Nakki Lake. The tranquil lake is considered an important site in the state.
