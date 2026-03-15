Summer Travel 2026: Why Satpura Ki Rani Or Pachmarhi Should Be On Your Bucket List? Other Hill Stations In Madhya Pradesh Worth Visiting

By: Sunanda Singh | March 15, 2026
Escape the summer heat by visiting the scenic hill station of Pachmarhi also known as Satpura Ki Rani in Madhya Pradesh.
Pachmarhi, along with other hill stations like Amarkantak and Mandav, are known for their lush greenery, waterfalls, pleasant weather and panoramic views.
Madhya Pradesh, renowned for its culture, weather, food and tourism, boasts of Pachmarhi as one of its gems. This hill station, nestled amidst the Satpura Ranges, is a unique blend of natural beauty and tranquillity.
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Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, featuring heritage sites like Shri Yantra Mandir, is another place to visit.
Mandu is a scenic hill destination known for Afghan-era architecture, palaces and lakes. The romantic Jahaz Mahal and monsoon views make it a popular heritage getaway.
Tamia is another offbeat hill station offering breathtaking views of the dense forests and the horseshoe-shaped Patalkot Valley. It is situated in Chhindwara.
Shivpuri is a serene hill station and it was formerly the summer capital of Scindia rulers. The beautiful hill station provides serene views of lakes, forests and Madhav National Park.
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