Summer Travel: Must-Visit These Hill Stations In India For Scenic Escape

By: Sunanda Singh | March 13, 2026
Summer is the perfect time to explore India’s refreshing hill stations, scenic valleys, and cool mountain destinations. The following slides mention some of the best hill stations that you can explore in summer.
Mount Abu is a famous location in Rajasthan. The hill station holds numerous natural beauties, including Nakki Lake. Mount Abu is a must-visit place in winter.
Madhya Pradesh, renowned for its culture, weather, food, and tourism, boasts of Panchmarhi as one of its gems. This hill station, nestled amidst the Satpura Ranges and lush greenery, is a unique blend of natural beauty and tranquility.
Lonavala & Khandala are twin hill stations and are the most popular and easily accessible, offering viewpoints, dams (like Bushi Dam), and a generally cooler, misty climate due to their altitude in the Sahyadri range.
Mussoorie, a hill station and municipal board in Dehradun district, Uttarakhand, is located 35 km from Dehradun and 290 km from New Delhi, nestled in the Garhwal Himalayan foothills.
Nainital is a serene hill station known for its lakes and lush greenery. It is another place to visit in Uttarakhand.
Don Hill Station is a hidden gem which is situated in the Dang district of Gujarat. It is nestled with mountains, valleys, and lush greenery.
