Summer Travel: Must-Visit Destinations In Ladakh

By: Sunanda Singh | March 11, 2026
Planning a trip to Ladakh this summer? Discover breathtaking landscapes, crystal-clear lakes, ancient monasteries, and high mountain passes.
Canva
Here are some of the stunning destinations that showcase the region’s natural beauty, culture, and adventure.
Canva
Pangong Tso, Ladakh got really popular after Bollywood movie 3 Idiots. The lake with crystal-clear blue waters is situated at an altitude of 4,350 meters that stretches from India to China
Canva
Nubra Valley is another famous place that provides a view of majestic mountains and astounding nature.
Canva
Magnetic Hill is a fascinating natural phenomenon where vehicles appear to move uphill against gravity when parked in neutral. It is located on the Leh-Kargil highway, it attracts curious travellers and road-trippers.
Canva
Shanti Stupa in Ladakh is another place which is dedicated to Lord Buddha. The sacred monument is surrounded by hills and valleys and is considered one of the significant places to visit.
Canva
Khardung La is among the world’s highest motorable mountain passes at over 18,000 ft. It serves as the gateway to Nubra Valley and offers spectacular panoramic views of the Karakoram range.
Thiksey Monastery is a famous Buddhist monastery near Leh in Ladakh. Known for its hilltop location and giant Maitreya Buddha statue, it resembles Tibet’s Potala Palace and offers panoramic Himalayan views.
Thanks For Reading!