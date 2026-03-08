From Burj Khalifa To Marina Bay Sands & Tokyo Skytree: Must-Visit Observation Decks Around The World

By: Sunanda Singh | March 08, 2026
Observation decks offer some of the most breathtaking views of cities and landscapes, allowing travellers to see iconic skylines from remarkable heights. Here are five must-visit observation decks around the world known for their spectacular panoramic views.
Tokyo Skytree is not only Japan's tallest structure but also one of the tallest towers in the world. Its observation decks provide breathtaking views of Tokyo’s vast cityscape and, on clear days, even Mount Fuji.
Burj Khalifa is the world’s tallest building, which features observation decks on the 124th, 125th, and 148th floors. Visitors can enjoy sweeping views of Dubai’s skyline, desert, and coastline, making it one of the most iconic observation experiences in the world.
Marina Bay Sands SkyPark is located atop the famous Marina Bay Sands hotel. This observation deck offers stunning panoramic views of Singapore’s skyline, Gardens by the Bay, and Marina Bay.
Eiffel Tower Summit offers unmatched views of Paris, including famous landmarks such as the Seine River and historic boulevards.
Located on the 118th floor of Shanghai Tower, this observation deck provides spectacular views of the city’s futuristic skyline and the Huangpu River. It is among the highest observation decks in the world.
Edge at Hudson Yards is one of the highest outdoor sky decks in the Western Hemisphere. The triangular glass floor and open-air design allow visitors to experience thrilling views of Manhattan’s skyline and the Hudson River.
Evan Joseph Images
