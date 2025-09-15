 PM Modi Highlights India's Decade Of Digital Transformation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted India's digital transformation over the past decade through initiatives such as JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile) trinity, UPI, government-e-marketplace (GeM), and e-NAM (National Agriculture Market) and more.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
PM Modi | ANI

PM Modi shared an article on X, written by Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh, saying that "India's digital decade is not just about technology, but about transformation and the story is just beginning".

The minister stated that over the past decade, India has undergone a digital revolution that is nothing short of extraordinary. What began as a series of targeted technological interventions has now evolved into a sweeping transformation, touching nearly every aspect of Indian life -- economy, governance, education, healthcare, commerce, and even the lives of farmers and small entrepreneurs in the remotest corners of the country.

"This journey has not been accidental. It has been carefully stewarded by the Government of India through a combination of bold policymaking, cross-ministerial collaboration, and a commitment to inclusive growth. While the line ministries - such as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the Ministry of Agriculture, and others — have executed large-scale projects on the ground, NITI Aayog has served as the policy engine, fostering convergence, driving thought leadership, and nudging the system toward scalable, citizen-first innovations, the article explains," the minister noted in the article.

A major inflection point came with the rollout of the JAM trinity. With over 55 crore bank accounts opened, millions who were previously excluded from the financial system suddenly gained access to banking and direct benefit transfers.

In a small village in Odisha, a single mother was able to receive welfare benefits directly into her bank account, bypassing middlemen for the first time. Her story is echoed by millions across India. This massive financial inclusion movement, supported by the Ministry of Finance and enabled by Aadhaar and mobile penetration, laid the groundwork for what came next: a fintech explosion, the article further states.

The article also highlights that the UPI, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) under the guidance of the RBI, revolutionised the way Indians transacted. What began as a novel way to send money to a friend quickly became the lifeline of small businesses, vegetable vendors, and gig workers.

Today, India records over 17 billion UPI transactions each month, and even roadside vegetable sellers accept digital payments with a simple QR code.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

