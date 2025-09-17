 SEBI Extends Deadline For Special Settlement Scheme To October 16 For Cases Linked To Unregulated Algorithm Trading Platforms
IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
File Image

New Delhi: Markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday said that it has given stock brokers more time to settle cases linked to unregulated algo trading platforms. The regulator extended the deadline for its special settlement scheme to October 16.

The scheme was launched in June this year and was earlier set to close on September 16. "Observed that during the last few days, a number of entities have shown interest in availing the scheme. Considering the interest of entities in availing the scheme, the competent authority has extended the period of the Scheme till October 16, 2025" the market regulator mentioned.

Meanwhile, the market regulator announced a series of regulatory changes after its board meeting last week, including a major relaxation in minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms for large companies planning initial public offerings (IPOs).

According to SEBI’s release on September 12, companies with a market capitalisation of Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore will now get more time to meet the public shareholding requirements. They will be required to achieve 15 per cent MPS within five years of listing and 25 per cent within 10 years.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

