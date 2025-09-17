Narendra Modi Birthday: Stock Market Booms In Modi Era, Sensex & Nifty Soar 240% – What Drove This Massive Growth?

Indian Stock Market Celebrates Modi’s Birthday with Big Numbers. |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, and global leaders are sending him wishes. On this special day, it's also worth looking at how the Indian stock market has performed during his time in office. Since Modi became Prime Minister, the markets have seen some major movements and long-term growth.

Sensex and Nifty Have Quadrupled Since 2014

When Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, many investors hoped for a better market. But the results turned out to be even stronger than expected. Since then, Sensex and Nifty have grown nearly four times in value. It has been a steady upward journey for Indian markets under his leadership.

Indices Jumped Over 235 percent in 11 Years

In May 2014, the Nifty 50 index was around 7,360 points. Today, it has crossed 25,200 — a rise of around 240 percent. The BSE Sensex, which was at 24,690 back in 2014, is now above 82,000, showing a 235 percent growth over 11 years. This proves that the Indian stock market has delivered strong long-term returns.

India Beats the US in Market Growth

This rise in Indian indices has helped India match or even beat some major US stock indices. For example, in the same period, the S&P 500 rose by 245 percent, while the Dow Jones grew by only 175 percent. That means India’s Sensex and Nifty have outperformed the Dow Jones. Even the broader BSE-500 index, which includes more stocks like the S&P 500, has shown huge gains.

Smallcap Stocks Lead the Rally

Among all segments, smallcap stocks have performed the best. In the last 11 years:

- BSE-500 Index rose by 288 percent

- BSE Midcap Index surged 435 percent

- BSE Smallcap Index jumped a massive 491 percent

These numbers show that Indian stock markets have given some of the strongest global equity returns over the last decade. Especially for long-term investors, the Modi era has been a time of massive wealth creation.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It does not offer investment advice. Please consult a certified financial advisor before making any investment decisions in the stock market.