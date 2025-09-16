 Sensex Surges 595 Points, Nifty Up 170 Amid India-US Trade Talks & Fed Rate Cut Hopes
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex Surges 595 Points, Nifty Up 170 Amid India-US Trade Talks & Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Sensex Surges 595 Points, Nifty Up 170 Amid India-US Trade Talks & Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Indian stock markets rallied sharply as Sensex rose nearly 595 points and Nifty gained 170, driven by India-US trade talks, rate cut hopes, and strong buying in auto and IT stocks.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Stock market soars amid India-US trade talks and Fed rate cut hopes; Sensex up 595 points. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market saw a strong rally on Tuesday, lifted by renewed optimism over India-US trade negotiations and increasing expectations of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Investors welcomed the positive sentiment, leading to widespread buying across major sectors, with the Sensex jumping 594.95 points to close at 82,380.69, and the Nifty gaining 169.90 points to end at 25,239.10.

The session began on a cautious note, but quickly picked up momentum as investor sentiment improved on the back of strong global cues and value buying, particularly in auto, IT, and banking stocks.

Read Also
Why Did Sensex & Nifty Fall Today? US Tariff Threat Triggers Market Drop | Explained
article-image

Key Gainers: Auto, IT, Banking Stocks Lead the Charge

Among the top performers from the Sensex basket were Kotak Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, TCS, SBI, and PowerGrid. Auto and consumer durable stocks outperformed, driven by optimism around upcoming GST rate revisions and expected festive season demand.

FPJ Shorts
Youth Pushed Off Train In Rajasthan Last Year Thanks Telangana CM For Artificial Limbs
Youth Pushed Off Train In Rajasthan Last Year Thanks Telangana CM For Artificial Limbs
'We Will Smash Trucks Seen On Ghodbunder Road Before 12 AM': Warns MNS Leader Avinash Jadhav; To Stage Traffic March In Thane On Sept 20
'We Will Smash Trucks Seen On Ghodbunder Road Before 12 AM': Warns MNS Leader Avinash Jadhav; To Stage Traffic March In Thane On Sept 20
JKSSB JE Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Download
JKSSB JE Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Download
Asia Cup 2025: Young Indian Fan Brutally Trolls Pakistan All-Rounder Mohammad Nawaz In Dubai, Reminds Him Of Previous IND vs PAK Thriller; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Young Indian Fan Brutally Trolls Pakistan All-Rounder Mohammad Nawaz In Dubai, Reminds Him Of Previous IND vs PAK Thriller; Video

However, Bajaj FinServ and Asian Paints emerged as the biggest losers during the session, underperforming amid an otherwise bullish market.

Sectoral Indices Reflect Market Strength

Most sectoral indices ended in the green. Nifty Auto climbed 385 points (1.44 percent), Nifty IT rose 310 points (0.86 percent), Nifty Fin Services added 102 points (0.39 percent), and Nifty Bank increased 259 points (0.47 percent). The only laggard was Nifty FMCG, which ended in the red due to profit booking.

Midcaps, Smallcaps Follow Uptrend; Rupee Gains

The broader markets mirrored the positive trend. Nifty Small Cap 100 rose by 171 points (0.95 percent), Midcap 100 advanced 313 points (0.54 percent), and Nifty 100 gained 170 points (0.66 percent).

Read Also
Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended 12th Sep’25
article-image

The Indian rupee also strengthened, trading 0.13 percent higher at ₹88.05, supported by the Fed’s rate cut signals and improving India-US trade relations.

With strong macro fundamentals and festive season tailwinds, analysts expect the markets to remain buoyant in the near term.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Onkar Kanwar? The Man Who Brought It From Financial Difficulty To Sponsoring Indian Cricket...

Who Is Onkar Kanwar? The Man Who Brought It From Financial Difficulty To Sponsoring Indian Cricket...

Sensex Surges 595 Points, Nifty Up 170 Amid India-US Trade Talks & Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Sensex Surges 595 Points, Nifty Up 170 Amid India-US Trade Talks & Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Campus Hiring Outlook Brightens In India: 73% Companies Expect Growth, Strong Demand For Fresh...

Campus Hiring Outlook Brightens In India: 73% Companies Expect Growth, Strong Demand For Fresh...

GST Cut Won’t Lower ₹5, ₹10, ₹20 MRP Packs, But Here’s How You’ll Still Get Benefit

GST Cut Won’t Lower ₹5, ₹10, ₹20 MRP Packs, But Here’s How You’ll Still Get Benefit

India’s Chemicals Sector Soars, Delivering 28% Total Shareholder Return, Outpacing Global 7%...

India’s Chemicals Sector Soars, Delivering 28% Total Shareholder Return, Outpacing Global 7%...