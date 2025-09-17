 VMS TMT IPO Sees Strong Demand, Grey Market Premium Surges – Will It List With A Bang?
VMS TMT’s IPO opens with high demand and rising grey market premium (GMP). The issue is priced at Rs 94-99 and may list with a 25 percent gain, exciting investors.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
VMS TMT IPO Opens with a Bang in the Primary Market. |

Mumbai: The IPO of VMS TMT opened today for public subscription and will remain open until Friday, September 19. That means investors have 3 days to apply. The company aims to raise Rs 148.50 crore through this mainboard IPO. The price band has been set between Rs 94 and Rs 99 per share. The shares will be listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Grey Market Buzz Lifts Investor Excitement

In the grey market, VMS TMT shares are creating a lot of excitement. On Wednesday, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the stock rose to Rs 24 per share. A day earlier, on Tuesday, it was Rs 21. Based on this GMP, the IPO could list with a gain of nearly 25 percent over the issue price. Observers say that the GMP has steadily climbed from Rs 10 to Rs 24 in the past 5 days. This jump in premium is attracting more investors to the IPO.

IPO Subscription Status Shows Strong Interest

By 10:30 AM on the first day, the IPO had already been subscribed 1.80 times. In detail:

- The retail investor category saw 0.79x subscription.

- The non-institutional investors (NII) segment was subscribed 1.30x.

- The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment led with 6.83x subscription.

This early response shows that many investors are confident about the company’s future.

Minimum Investment and Key Dates to Know

To apply for the VMS TMT IPO, investors must buy at least 150 shares, which requires a minimum investment of Rs 14,850. The share allotment is expected to be finalized by September 20. However, since that’s a Sunday, the final date may be delayed slightly. The shares are expected to list on both NSE and BSE by September 24.

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a registered financial advisor before making any decisions in the stock market.

