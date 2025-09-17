 Urban Company IPO Surges On Debut, Listed At 60% Premium – What Drove The Buzz?
Urban Company IPO made a strong debut, listing 60 percent above issue price. The Rs 1,900 crore IPO saw massive demand and the company plans to invest in tech and marketing growth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Urban Company makes a grand stock market entry. |

Mumbai: Urban Company created a big buzz on its first day in the stock market. The company’s IPO (Initial Public Offering) was listed on September 17 on both the BSE and NSE. The issue price was Rs 103 per share, but it opened much higher at Rs 162.25 per share. This gave investors an immediate listing gain of almost 60 percent, which is a huge return on the first day itself.

Investors showed strong interest during IPO

The Rs 1,900 crore IPO opened for subscription from September 10 to 12, and it received an overwhelming response. The IPO was subscribed more than 103 times in total. This means demand was over 100 times more than the number of shares available. Big institutional investors showed the most interest, but retail and high-net-worth investors also participated in large numbers.

article-image

Funds will support marketing and technology

Out of the total IPO amount, Urban Company raised Rs 472 crore as fresh issue, and the rest came through an Offer for Sale (OFS) of Rs 1,428 crore. The company plans to use the fresh funds for marketing initiatives and technology upgrades, which will help it grow faster. Before the IPO, Urban Company also raised Rs 854 crore from major anchor investors, including names like SBI Funds, HDFC Mutual Fund, Fidelity, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, and others.

article-image

What services does Urban Company offer?

Urban Company is a popular platform that offers home and beauty services. Customers can book services such as cleaning, pest control, plumbing, carpentry, electrical work, painting, beauty treatments, grooming, and massage therapy. The company currently operates in 51 cities across India, UAE, and Singapore, and it is also present in Saudi Arabia through a joint venture. Urban Company is growing quickly and aims to become a global leader in home services.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Always consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions in the stock market.

