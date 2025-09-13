 Urban Company IPO Oversubscribed 103.63 Times, Reflects Massive Investor Enthusiasm
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUrban Company IPO Oversubscribed 103.63 Times, Reflects Massive Investor Enthusiasm

Urban Company IPO Oversubscribed 103.63 Times, Reflects Massive Investor Enthusiasm

The company plans to use funds raised through the fresh issuance for new technology development and cloud infrastructure, lease payments for its offices, marketing activities, and general corporate purposes.Urban Company operates a technology-driven, full-stack online marketplace for quality-driven services and solutions across various home and beauty categories.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 09:07 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The initial public offer of app-based beauty and home services platform Urban Company Ltd received overwhelming investor participation, with the issue getting a huge 103.63 times subscription on the last day of bidding on Friday.

The Rs 1,900-crore IPO received bids for 11,06,46,08,960 shares against 10,67,73,244 shares on offer, according to NSE data.The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 140.20 times. The portion for non-institutional investors fetched 74.04 times subscription, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 39.25 times subscription.

Read Also
RBI Imposes ₹21 Lakh Penalty On PhonePe For Non-Compliance With 'Prepaid Payment Instruments'...
article-image

Urban Company on Tuesday raised Rs 854 crore from anchor investors.The company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) has a price band of Rs 98-103 per share.At the upper end of the price band, the company's valuation is pegged at Rs 14,790 crore.

The company plans to use funds raised through the fresh issuance for new technology development and cloud infrastructure, lease payments for its offices, marketing activities, and general corporate purposes.Urban Company operates a technology-driven, full-stack online marketplace for quality-driven services and solutions across various home and beauty categories.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO Of Tyler Robinson, Accused Of Assassinating Charlie Kirk, Reading Out Letter Of Utah College Scholarship Worth $32,000 Surfaces
VIDEO Of Tyler Robinson, Accused Of Assassinating Charlie Kirk, Reading Out Letter Of Utah College Scholarship Worth $32,000 Surfaces
'Shut Up': Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Shroff Hits Back At Troll Criticising His Inappropriate Outfit & Attitude During Temple Visit - Video
'Shut Up': Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Shroff Hits Back At Troll Criticising His Inappropriate Outfit & Attitude During Temple Visit - Video
Urban Company IPO Oversubscribed 103.63 Times, Reflects Massive Investor Enthusiasm
Urban Company IPO Oversubscribed 103.63 Times, Reflects Massive Investor Enthusiasm
'Not Even A Question': Fan From Manchester Terms India 'Disgraceful', Explains Reason Behind Supporting Pakistan In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video
'Not Even A Question': Fan From Manchester Terms India 'Disgraceful', Explains Reason Behind Supporting Pakistan In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video

Apart from India, it has a presence in the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Its platform enables consumers to easily order services, including cleaning, pest control, electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, appliance servicing and repair, painting, skincare, hair grooming, and massage therapy.Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Urban Company IPO Oversubscribed 103.63 Times, Reflects Massive Investor Enthusiasm

Urban Company IPO Oversubscribed 103.63 Times, Reflects Massive Investor Enthusiasm

RBI Imposes ₹21 Lakh Penalty On PhonePe For Non-Compliance With 'Prepaid Payment Instruments'...

RBI Imposes ₹21 Lakh Penalty On PhonePe For Non-Compliance With 'Prepaid Payment Instruments'...

Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended 12th Sep’25

Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended 12th Sep’25

SEBI Announces Sweeping Changes To Attract FPIs; Here's 5 Key Take-Aways From The BIG Board Meet

SEBI Announces Sweeping Changes To Attract FPIs; Here's 5 Key Take-Aways From The BIG Board Meet

Big MNCs Benefitted Says Enforcement Directorate After Raids Over Fake GST-ITC Fraud

Big MNCs Benefitted Says Enforcement Directorate After Raids Over Fake GST-ITC Fraud