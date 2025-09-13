 India’s Biggest Consumer Goods Giant Hindustan Unilever Slashes Prices Of Popular Products After GST Rate Cut
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia’s Biggest Consumer Goods Giant Hindustan Unilever Slashes Prices Of Popular Products After GST Rate Cut

India’s Biggest Consumer Goods Giant Hindustan Unilever Slashes Prices Of Popular Products After GST Rate Cut

The new prices will come into effect from September 22, and the revised packs will soon reach shops across the country. The price cuts come after the GST Council decided to lower tax rates on these products from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. The government has also made it mandatory for companies to publish advertisements in newspapers to inform consumers about the new prices.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), one of India’s biggest consumer goods companies, has announced a cut in prices of several popular products after the government reduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) on personal care and food items.

The new prices will come into effect from September 22, and the revised packs will soon reach shops across the country. Among personal care products, Dove shampoo (180 ml) will now cost Rs 145 instead of Rs 165, while Lux soap (100 gm) has become cheaper at Rs 30 compared to Rs 35 earlier. Lifebuoy soap (125 gm) will also see a price drop, from Rs 33 to Rs 28, according to the official notification.

Read Also
Adani Power Inks 25-Year Deal For Supply Agreement Of 2,400 MW With Bihar
article-image

In the food and beverages category, Kissan Jam (500 gm) has been reduced from Rs 160 to Rs 140, and Horlicks (1 kg) will now be available at Rs 350, down from Rs 390. Bru coffee (100 gm) will also be cheaper at Rs 160 instead of Rs 180. The price cuts come after the GST Council decided to lower tax rates on these products from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

The government has also made it mandatory for companies to publish advertisements in newspapers to inform consumers about the new prices. A spokesperson from HUL said the company is committed to providing value to consumers by adjusting prices in line with the GST reforms while maintaining the quality of its products.

FPJ Shorts
Inflation Dips At 3.2%, Interest Rates Drop, Indian Economy Set to Soar Despite Global Storms
Inflation Dips At 3.2%, Interest Rates Drop, Indian Economy Set to Soar Despite Global Storms
5 Immune-Boosting Foods That You Can Easily Find In Your Kitchen
5 Immune-Boosting Foods That You Can Easily Find In Your Kitchen
Delhi: 19-Year-Old Man Falls To Death From Rooftop In Chhatarpur
Delhi: 19-Year-Old Man Falls To Death From Rooftop In Chhatarpur
Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Monsoon Fury: 574 Roads Blocked, 386 Dead, Power And Water Supply Hit Hard
Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Monsoon Fury: 574 Roads Blocked, 386 Dead, Power And Water Supply Hit Hard

“We are focused on providing value to consumers by adjusting our prices in line with the recent GST reforms, while maintaining the quality of our products,” the company said in a statement. The move is expected to bring relief to households just before the festive season and give a boost to demand for daily-use goods across the country.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inflation Dips At 3.2%, Interest Rates Drop, Indian Economy Set to Soar Despite Global Storms

Inflation Dips At 3.2%, Interest Rates Drop, Indian Economy Set to Soar Despite Global Storms

India’s Biggest Consumer Goods Giant Hindustan Unilever Slashes Prices Of Popular Products After...

India’s Biggest Consumer Goods Giant Hindustan Unilever Slashes Prices Of Popular Products After...

Warehousing Segments See Double-Digit Leasing Growth With 21.6% Increase

Warehousing Segments See Double-Digit Leasing Growth With 21.6% Increase

Adani Power Inks 25-Year Deal For Supply Agreement Of 2,400 MW With Bihar

Adani Power Inks 25-Year Deal For Supply Agreement Of 2,400 MW With Bihar

AAIB Urges Stress Management For Air Traffic Controllers To Provide Psychological Support After...

AAIB Urges Stress Management For Air Traffic Controllers To Provide Psychological Support After...