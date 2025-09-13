India’s Biggest Consumer Goods Giant Hindustan Unilever Slashes Prices Of Popular Products After GST Rate Cut

File Image |

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), one of India’s biggest consumer goods companies, has announced a cut in prices of several popular products after the government reduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) on personal care and food items.

The new prices will come into effect from September 22, and the revised packs will soon reach shops across the country. Among personal care products, Dove shampoo (180 ml) will now cost Rs 145 instead of Rs 165, while Lux soap (100 gm) has become cheaper at Rs 30 compared to Rs 35 earlier. Lifebuoy soap (125 gm) will also see a price drop, from Rs 33 to Rs 28, according to the official notification.

In the food and beverages category, Kissan Jam (500 gm) has been reduced from Rs 160 to Rs 140, and Horlicks (1 kg) will now be available at Rs 350, down from Rs 390. Bru coffee (100 gm) will also be cheaper at Rs 160 instead of Rs 180. The price cuts come after the GST Council decided to lower tax rates on these products from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

The government has also made it mandatory for companies to publish advertisements in newspapers to inform consumers about the new prices. A spokesperson from HUL said the company is committed to providing value to consumers by adjusting prices in line with the GST reforms while maintaining the quality of its products.

“We are focused on providing value to consumers by adjusting our prices in line with the recent GST reforms, while maintaining the quality of our products,” the company said in a statement. The move is expected to bring relief to households just before the festive season and give a boost to demand for daily-use goods across the country.

