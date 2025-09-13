 Adani Power Signs PSA With Bihar Govt For Supply Of 2,400 MW Power
Adani Power Signs PSA With Bihar Govt For Supply Of 2,400 MW Power | File Pic

Ahmedabad: Adani Power Ltd. (APL), India's largest private sector thermal power generator, today said it has signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd. (BSPGCL) for supply of 2,400 MW of power from a greenfield ultra super critical plant to be set up at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

This is further to the LoA awarded by BSPGCL to APL, on behalf of North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (SBPDCL) in August. Adani Power won the project by offering the lowest supply rate at Rs 6.075 per KWh. The company plans to invest approximately $3 billion to build the new plant (800 MW X 3) and its supporting infrastructure under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model.

The coal linkage for the power plant has been allocated under the SHAKTI Policy of Government of India. The project will generate direct and indirect employment of ~10,000 – 12,000 during the construction phase and ~3,000 once in operation.

The company aims to fully commission the plant in 60 months.

About Adani Power Limited

Adani Power (APL), a part of the Adani portfolio, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The Company has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW spread across twelve power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat. With the help of a world-class team of experts in every field of power, Adani Power is on course to achieve its growth potential. The company is harnessing technology and innovation to transform India into a power-surplus nation and provide quality and affordable electricity for all.

