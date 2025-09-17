 Bank Of Maharashtra Surges 3.83%, Rises For Third Straight Day; Here's What’s Driving The Rally?
Bank Of Maharashtra Surges 3.83%, Rises For Third Straight Day; Here's What’s Driving The Rally?

Bank of Maharashtra shares rose 3.83 percent today, gaining for the third straight session amid higher trading volumes. Despite recent gains, the stock is still down over 3 percent in a year.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Bank of Maharashtra’s shares rose sharply by 3.83 percent on the NSE as of 2:41 PM IST, reaching Rs 57.17. This marks the third consecutive day of gains for the stock, signaling positive investor sentiment. Despite this recent surge, the stock is still down 3.23 percent over the last year. In comparison, the broader NIFTY index showed a slight gain of 0.18 percent, while the Nifty PSU Bank index has increased by 8.34 percent during the same period.

Market Context and Broader Index Performance

The overall market is also showing modest gains today. The NIFTY index is up 0.37 percent, trading around 25,332.7 points, and the Sensex is higher by 0.36 percent at 82,679.48 points. The Nifty PSU Bank index, which includes Bank of Maharashtra, has seen a rise of about 2.56 percent in the last month and is currently trading at 7,129.65, up 1.47 percent on the day.

Trading Volume Surges

Bank of Maharashtra’s trading volume today was very strong, with 216.68 lakh shares exchanged, which is much higher than its average daily volume of 45.85 lakh shares over the last month. This sharp increase in trading activity could indicate growing interest among investors.

What Could This Mean?

The steady rise for three sessions could suggest renewed confidence in Bank of Maharashtra’s prospects. Investors might be optimistic about the bank’s future performance or positive sector trends in the PSU banking space. However, the stock remains below its levels from a year ago, so it’s important to watch if this momentum can be sustained.

Disclaimer: This information is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Market risks apply.

