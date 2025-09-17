 Government Plans ₹5,000 Crore Scheme To Boost Clean Steel Technologies & Cut Carbon Emissions
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGovernment Plans ₹5,000 Crore Scheme To Boost Clean Steel Technologies & Cut Carbon Emissions

Government Plans ₹5,000 Crore Scheme To Boost Clean Steel Technologies & Cut Carbon Emissions

The senior ministry official made the remarks while speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the 'FT Live Energy Transition Summit India' in the national capital."The proposal is under consideration for a National Mission for Sustainable Steel. It is a Rs 5,000 crore scheme," Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government is working on a Rs 5,000 crore scheme to promote adoption of clean steel-making technologies, thereby reducing carbon emissions, Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik said on Wednesday.

The senior ministry official made the remarks while speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the 'FT Live Energy Transition Summit India' in the national capital."The proposal is under consideration for a National Mission for Sustainable Steel. It is a Rs 5,000 crore scheme," he said.

Read Also
Koppal District Poised To See ₹2,345 Crore Plant Set Up With 3,50,000 Tonnes Annual Capacity Of...
article-image

The scheme will cover all steel makers in the country, with 75-80 per cent of the fund earmarked for secondary players, Poundrik said.It aims to promote lower carbon emissions in steel production by encouraging the use of clean technologies and alternative materials, he added.

His comments assume significance as India is a signatory to the Paris Agreement and aims to become a net-zero country.Poundrik said that in the next few months, the scheme is expected to become operational.

FPJ Shorts
Mukesh Ambani Hails PM Modi As
Mukesh Ambani Hails PM Modi As "Avatar Purush" On Prime Minister's 75th Birthday
West Bengal: Viral Video Shows TMC Leader Attacking Acting School Headmaster Inside Campus In Kakdwip Over Student Trip Funds
West Bengal: Viral Video Shows TMC Leader Attacking Acting School Headmaster Inside Campus In Kakdwip Over Student Trip Funds
RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 6500 Vacancies Closes Today; Check Application Fees Here
RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 6500 Vacancies Closes Today; Check Application Fees Here
'Sending My Best Wishes': Suryakumar Yadav Message For PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
'Sending My Best Wishes': Suryakumar Yadav Message For PM Modi On His 75th Birthday

Explaining the scheme, he further said, "Basically, this scheme is that you will get incentives depending on how much you reduce the emission...if you reduce your carbon emission as compared to your last year...What we are saying is to improve the technologies, but the output parameter we are measuring is decarbonisation."

Steel, a hard-to-abate sector, is among the largest carbon-emitting industries.According to official data, the domestic steel sector accounts for 12 per cent of India's greenhouse gas emissions with an emission intensity of 2.55 tonnes CO2 per tonne of crude steel, higher than the global average of 1.9 tonnes CO2.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mukesh Ambani Hails PM Modi As "Avatar Purush" On Prime Minister's 75th Birthday

Mukesh Ambani Hails PM Modi As

Loan Against Property Documents Required – Your Complete Guide

Loan Against Property Documents Required – Your Complete Guide

Global Capability Centres Boost India’s Commercial Real Estate Sector, To Propel 20% Leasing...

Global Capability Centres Boost India’s Commercial Real Estate Sector, To Propel 20% Leasing...

Narendra Modi Birthday: Stock Market Booms In Modi Era, Sensex & Nifty Soar 240% – What Drove This...

Narendra Modi Birthday: Stock Market Booms In Modi Era, Sensex & Nifty Soar 240% – What Drove This...

Government Plans ₹5,000 Crore Scheme To Boost Clean Steel Technologies & Cut Carbon Emissions

Government Plans ₹5,000 Crore Scheme To Boost Clean Steel Technologies & Cut Carbon Emissions