PM Kisan Yojana 24th Instalment On October 30, Farmers To Receive ₹2,000 Before Diwali

PM-KISAN's 24th instalment is scheduled for October 30, 2026. |

New Delhi: Farmers waiting for the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme have received good news ahead of Diwali. The government has announced that the next instalment will be released on October 30, 2026.

Under the scheme, eligible farmers will receive Rs 2,000 directly in their bank accounts, providing financial assistance ahead of the festive season.

Official Date Announced

According to the announcement shared on the PM-KISAN official website and social media platforms, the 24th instalment will be released on October 30.

Direct Support, Stronger Farmers! Mark your calendar! The 24th instalment of PM-KISAN is set to be released on 30th October 2026, empowering our Annadatas with continued financial support. #PMKISAN #PMKISAN24thInstalment #pmkisan #agrigoi https://t.co/rMOXj7R9NP — PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (@pmkisanofficial) October 23, 2026

The scheme's official X account also shared the date, highlighting the government's commitment to providing continued financial assistance to farmers.

The announcement comes after earlier reports suggested that the instalment could be released before Diwali.

Farmers To Receive Rs 2,000

Under PM-KISAN, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

The money is transferred directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

However, farmers who have not completed their electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification may face delays in receiving payments.

How To Check PM-KISAN Status

Farmers can check their beneficiary status through the official PM-KISAN website, pmkisan.gov.in.

They need to visit the farmers' section and access the beneficiary status facility.

After entering their registration number and completing OTP verification using their registered mobile number, farmers can view their payment details.

The portal also provides information about pending e-KYC requirements.

How To Complete e-KYC

Farmers can complete e-KYC using the PM-KISAN mobile application.

First, download the PM-KISAN and Aadhaar Face RD applications from the Google Play Store.

Next, log in using the mobile number registered with PM-KISAN.

Visit the beneficiary status section and check whether e-KYC is completed.

If the status shows 'No', select the e-KYC option, enter the Aadhaar number and provide consent for facial verification.

Completing verification before the instalment release can help farmers avoid payment-related delays.