Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Attends PM-KISAN Utsav Diwas, 18.60 Lakh Farmers Receive ₹372 Crore Under 23rd Instalment

Irrigation, Agriculture and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sri Pijush Hazarika | X @ANI

Mirza, June 20: Irrigation, Agriculture and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sri Pijush Hazarika today participated in the State-Level PM-KISAN Utsav Diwas programme held at Swahid Bhawan, Mirza. The programme was organized by the Agriculture Department, Government of Assam, in connection with the nationwide celebration of PM-KISAN Utsav Diwas, during which Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi, attending a national event in West Bengal, released the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme for eligible farmer beneficiaries across the country.

Hazarika Praises Farmer Welfare Scheme

Addressing the gathering, Sri Hazarika said that PM-KISAN has become one of the most successful farmer welfare schemes in the country, ensuring direct income support to farmers and strengthening the rural economy. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continuously prioritizing the welfare of farmers and empowering them through various agriculture-focused initiatives.

The Minister informed that under the 23rd instalment of PM-KISAN, around 18.60 lakh eligible farmers in Assam have received financial assistance amounting to approximately ₹372.01 crore directly into their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism. He further stated that the cumulative amount transferred to farmers in Assam under the scheme has now reached approximately ₹8,293.07 crore.

Farmers Urged to Diversify Crops

Highlighting the need to increase farm incomes, Sri Hazarika urged farmers not to limit themselves to traditional crops alone and encouraged them to diversify into high-value and market-oriented agricultural activities. He stressed that crop diversification, adoption of modern farming techniques and optimum utilization of available government schemes would help farmers enhance productivity and secure better returns.

The Minister also directed Agriculture Department officials to remain vigilant regarding the quality of seeds and planting materials supplied to farmers. He categorically instructed that no substandard or corrupt seeds from suppliers should be accepted or distributed, emphasizing that quality inputs are essential for improving agricultural productivity and safeguarding farmers' interests.

Sri Hazarika further underscored the importance of Farmers' Registry, Farmer ID creation, e-KYC completion, Aadhaar-bank linkage, land record updation and Digital Crop Survey to ensure that all eligible farmers continue to receive benefits under PM-KISAN and other agriculture-related schemes without any hindrance.

Local MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baisya, Senior officials of the Agriculture Department, representatives of the district administration, farmers and other stakeholders attended the programme.