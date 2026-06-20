Uttar Pradesh: Retired Engineer Alleges 40 Per Cent Commission Demand During Ram Mandir Trust Construction Work

A retired engineer has alleged a commission demand during Trust-related construction work, while those named have denied the claims | AI Generated Representational Image

Ayodhya, June 20: Fresh allegations have surfaced against the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Ram Mandir.

Retired engineer Deenanath Verma, who was associated with supervising construction works at the temple complex, has alleged that senior trustee Dr Anil Mishra sought a 40 per cent commission from a contractor during the construction of the Trust office building.

In an interview circulated on social media, Verma claimed that an aluminium contractor engaged for the Trust office project was asked to pay a 40 per cent commission. According to him, the project estimate and bill were allegedly inflated by the same percentage to accommodate the payment.

Allegations against Trust official

Verma said he objected to the alleged demand and brought the matter to the notice of Trust General Secretary Champat Rai. He further claimed that he had played an audio recording of the alleged conversation before Rai, but instead of action being taken, he was removed from the project. Verma also referred to Ravi Gupta, a worker associated with the construction at the time, during the interview.

The allegations come days after Tinnu Yadav had also levelled accusations against senior functionaries of the Trust.

Contractor rejects claims

Soon after Verma's claims became public, Ravi Gupta rejected the allegations in a live social media broadcast. Gupta said the accusations against Dr Anil Mishra were completely baseless and not supported by facts.

Gupta said he had originally submitted a quotation for the Trust office construction work at the Ram Kachahri temple complex but did not receive any response. He later learnt that Verma had assigned the work to another person.

According to Gupta, that work remained incomplete, following which he was called back, fresh measurements were taken and a revised quotation was prepared before he completed the project.

"I personally executed the work. At no stage was there any discussion about commission," Gupta said, challenging Verma to produce evidence publicly if he had any proof to support his allegations.

Temple priest issues clarification

Meanwhile, Mahant Shashikant Das of the Ram Kachahri Char Dham Temple and president of the Saryu Nitya Aarti Committee issued a clarification, distancing himself from the controversy.

Das said he had merely provided his newly constructed building free of cost to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for operating its camp office at the request of then Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Jha, Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and other office-bearers. He said he never charged any rent or fee for the premises.

According to Das, the camp office was later shifted to Ram Niwas, after which the Trust vacated the building. He also clarified that he neither knows Deenanath Verma nor has he ever met him. He said he has no knowledge of the construction works or the allegations of commission being levelled by the retired engineer.

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Trust yet to respond

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has not issued an official response to Verma's allegations. The claims and counterclaims remain unverified, and the allegations have not been independently confirmed.

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