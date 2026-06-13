Ram Temple Trust Seeks SIT Probe Into ₹7 Crore Donation Misappropriation Allegations, Two Employees Held | X/ @myogiadityanath

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into allegations of misappropriation of donations collected from the Ram Temple's donation boxes, amid what it described as rumours and misinformation surrounding the case.

Rumours and Misinformation

According to sources, the Trust has sought an SIT investigation to establish the facts and prevent the spread of speculation after claims surfaced that nearly Rs 7 crore from the temple's donation boxes had been stolen.

The development comes after the Trust detained two employees responsible for counting donations on suspicion of financial irregularities.

Suspicious Land Purchases

The two employees are currently being questioned. Media reports claimed that one of them had recently purchased land worth around Rs 1.5 crore, while another allegedly bought a plot valued at about Rs 40 lakh, despite drawing monthly salaries of Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000.

Meanwhile, Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra visited Ayodhya for the second time in five days. He declined to comment on questions related to the alleged embezzlement.

Raid at Accused's Residence

In a related development, police, accompanied by Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and other officials, conducted a raid at the residence of accused former temple worker Lavkush Mishra in Meenapur Thakuran village under Rudauli area. During the operation, cash amounting to around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh was recovered.

Lavkush Mishra, 27, who had been employed at the Ram Temple, is accused of misappropriating money collected from the temple's donation boxes.

Father's Defense

His father, Bachchu Lal, claimed that three to four representatives from the Trust, including Champat Rai, arrived at their house, broke open the lock and took away the cash. He said he had no knowledge of the money as he had been staying in Ghaziabad.

He also denied reports linking his son to the construction of a house in Faizabad, saying the property was being built by him after mortgaging 10 to 12 bighas of agricultural land. "My son had been working at the Ram Temple for the last five to six months after being recommended for the job by our relative Ravi Mishra. The house under construction has nothing to do with him. Whatever money my son had brought from the temple was taken away by the officials who came to our house. We have nothing further to do with it," he said.

Villagers said Lavkush had earlier worked as a car mechanic and that his financial condition improved significantly after joining the temple. Some residents also claimed that a portion of the cash had allegedly been hidden in a manure pit before being recovered by the police.

The Trust has maintained that a comprehensive SIT investigation is necessary to ascertain the facts, dispel rumours and ensure complete transparency in the handling of donations made by devotees.