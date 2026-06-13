RJD Chief Lalu Prasad's Birthday Row: Rabri Devi's Diamond Bracelet Gift To Singer Triggers JD(U) Demand For EOU Probe

Lalu Prasad Yadav | File Photo

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad's recent 79th birthday celebration triggered a controversy after former chief minister Rabri Devi reportedly gifted a diamond-studded golden bracelet to Bhojpuri folk singer Chhotu Chhaliya as JD (U) on Saturday wrote to Bihar police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU), demanding a probe.

JD(U) Demands Probe

Lalu, his family members, and supporters celebrated the birthday on June 11 at the iconic 10 Circular Road bungalow. JD (U) chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar wrote to the EOU, demanding an investigation into the matter. He sought to know the bracelet's price and how it was paid for, demanding appropriate action.

JD (U) leader Kumar in his letter to the EOU's additional director general, said, "On the occasion of Lalu Prasad's birthday, Bhojpuri singer Chhotu Chhalia, who has served the Lalu family for a long time, was given a bracelet by Rabri Devi. Chhotu Chhalia stated that it was a diamond bracelet. Where did this diamond bracelet come from? What is its source? Where is its receipt? What is its market value?.” “Based on various laws, including the Income Tax Act 1961, the Benami Transactions Act 1988, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002, and the available evidence, the EOU should investigate the entire matter. Since corruption and the creation of illicit wealth are the Lalu family's political ethos, who gave this diamond bracelet to whom? Details of all these matters must be provided and an investigation is absolutely necessary," he contended.

Allegation Against Lalu Family

Copies of the letter were also given to the principal chief election commissioner (Bihar Jharkhand), Director, Enforcement Directorate (Patna regional office), and Lokyukta, Bihar. On the other hand, RJD MLC Sunil Singh claimed Rabri Devi never wears diamond jewellery.

When folk singer Chhotu Chhaliya began singing a 'Sohar' (a traditional folk song celebrating childbirth) dedicated to Tejashwi Yadav's son (Iraj Lalu Yadav), Rabri Devi in her enthusiasm gifted the bangles from both her wrists to the singer as a reward.