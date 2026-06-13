US Defends Gulf Strike After Death Of 3 Indian Sailors, Says Iran Oil Blockade Violations 'Will Not Be Tolerated'

A diplomatic row has emerged between India and the United States following a US enforcement operation in the Gulf of Oman that resulted in the deaths of three Indian sailors aboard a commercial tanker.

The issue figured prominently during a conversation between Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on June 13, with New Delhi expressing deep concern over the use of force against civilian shipping and the safety of Indian crew members operating in the region.

India has also reportedly summoned US diplomats and conveyed its objections following multiple incidents involving Indian-crewed vessels this week.

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US Reiterates Position on Iran Oil Blockade

According to a US State Department readout of the call, Rubio stressed that commercial vessels operating in the region must immediately comply with instructions issued by US forces enforcing Washington's blockade on Iranian oil exports.

The statement said violations of the blockade and the transport of what the US describes as illicit Iranian oil "will not be tolerated," underscoring Washington's determination to continue maritime enforcement operations.

The US position came despite India's concerns over the deaths of Indian nationals during the latest incident.

MT Settebello Incident at Centre of Dispute

The controversy centres on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello, which was reportedly carrying Iranian oil when it was struck during a US enforcement action in the Strait of Hormuz region.

The operation marked the first reported fatalities linked to the current phase of US maritime actions targeting vessels suspected of facilitating Iranian oil exports.

Three Indian mariners were killed in the incident, triggering outrage and renewed scrutiny over the risks faced by civilian crews navigating one of the world's most strategically sensitive waterways.

Read Also India Lodges Strong Protest After US Strikes Kill 3 Indian Seafarers In Gulf Of Oman | Video

Growing Concerns Over Safety of Indian Crews

The deaths have intensified concerns in New Delhi about the security of Indian seafarers working aboard commercial vessels operating near the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.

India has maintained that civilian shipping and maritime personnel should not become casualties of geopolitical disputes and has sought greater clarity regarding the circumstances surrounding the strike.

The latest developments highlight the increasingly complex challenge facing Indian diplomacy as tensions surrounding Iran, maritime trade routes and US enforcement measures continue to intersect in the region.