India Lodges Strong Protest After US Strikes Kill 3 Indian Seafarers In Gulf Of Oman | Video | File Pic

New Delhi: The US launched a military strike on a vessel, MV Jalveer, just a day after it attacked the tanker Settebello in the Gulf of Oman in which three Indian seafarers were killed. The attack on the Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker, which was located in the Gulf of Oman, is the third such strike carried out by the US in four days.

Confirmation of casualties

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, confirmed the deaths. “Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified. …The Modi government stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin.”

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A statement was also issued by UAE-based IOS Marine that operates MT Settebello regarding the incident. “We unequivocally hold the US Navy responsible for the actions that led to the deaths of three individuals connected to the Motor Tanker SETTEBELLO while the vessel was navigating in international waters.” It added.

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Impact and financial losses

“This was not merely a maritime incident. It was a human tragedy that resulted in the loss of life, devastated families, and caused damages and losses estimated to exceed $35 million. No financial loss, however significant, can compare to the loss of human life.”

Dispute over warnings

“We categorically reject claims that the Motor Tanker SETTEBELLO ignored warning calls, communications, or instructions. To the best of our knowledge and based on information available to us, no warning call, message, or communication was ever successfully established with the vessel prior to the actions taken against it. No contact whatsoever was made with the vessel as has been publicly alleged.”

Diplomatic response

The MEA said it had summoned the U.S. Charge d’Affairs Jason Meeks and said it lodged a “strong protest” against the attack. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press conference. “We conveyed our deepest concerns (to the US side) on these stream of attacks that are happening, and we hope and expect that these will end.”

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The US embassy in New Delhi has not commented on the attacks or condoled the killing of the Indian sailors so far.

Strategic context

The strikes, which the US Central Command (CENTCOM) acknowledged, are linked to an American blockade on Iran-linked shipping near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's busiest.

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Apparently, two of the targeted vessels were under sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), while the third was categorised as a non-compliant ship.