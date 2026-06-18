PM Modi To Release ₹18,880 Crore PM-KISAN Aid On June 20, Over 9.44 Crore Farmers To Benefit Nationwide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 23rd PM-KISAN instalment worth ₹18,880 crore on June 20. |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on June 20 during his visit to Hooghly district in West Bengal.

Under the scheme, Rs 18,880 crore will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of more than 9.44 crore farmers across the country through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The government said the transfer will help strengthen the income security of small and marginal farmers.

West Bengal Farmers to Receive Rs 907 Crore

According to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, more than 45.35 lakh farmers in West Bengal will receive benefits worth around Rs 907 crore under the latest instalment.

With this disbursement, the total amount transferred to farmers in the state under PM-KISAN will cross Rs 15,055 crore.

At the national level, total payments made under the scheme since its launch in 2019 will exceed Rs 4.46 lakh crore.

Crop Insurance Schemes to Be Launched

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also launch the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and the Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) in West Bengal.

The two schemes have a combined outlay of about Rs 12,200 crore.

The government aims to provide crop insurance coverage to around 1.10 crore farmers across 30 lakh hectares during 2026-27. Crops worth nearly Rs 28,140 crore are expected to be covered under the programme.

Focus on Technology and Natural Farming

Modi will launch an Agri-Tech platform under the Digital Agriculture Mission.

The platform will provide services related to fertiliser distribution, Kisan Credit Cards, DBT benefits and minimum support price (MSP) procurement through a single interface.

He will also launch the National Natural Farming Mission in the state. Under the programme, 346 natural farming clusters covering 17,300 hectares will be developed during 2026-27.

The initiative is expected to benefit about 43,250 farmers through training, bio-input support and market linkages.

Rural Infrastructure Gets a Boost

The Prime Minister will also launch the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana in Purulia, Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Jhargram districts.

In addition, he will inaugurate 49 road projects worth more than Rs 213 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III, covering more than 315 km to improve rural connectivity, market access, education and healthcare services.