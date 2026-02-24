PM Kisan 22nd Installment Expected In March 2026, ₹2,000 To Be Credited Under ₹6,000 Annual DBT Scheme

The 22nd instalment of Rs 2,000 under PM Kisan is likely to be released in March 2026. Image generated by Grok. |

New Delhi: The Central government continues to support farmers through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, which provides direct financial assistance to eligible farmers. Under this scheme, farmers receive Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

So far, 21 instalments have been released. On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 21st instalment in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, transferring Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers. In total, more than Rs 4 lakh crore has been disbursed under the scheme since its launch.

When Will The 22nd Installment Be Released?

According to media reports, the 22nd instalment of Rs 2,000 is expected to be released in March 2026. However, the government has not officially announced the date yet. Farmers are advised to complete their e-KYC and check their beneficiary status in advance to avoid payment delays.

What Is PM Kisan Scheme?

The PM Kisan scheme was announced in the Interim Budget 2019 by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and later launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has become the world’s largest Direct Benefit Transfer scheme.

Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 every four months. The yearly benefit totals Rs 6,000. The money is directly credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts in three phases: April–July, August–November, and December–March.

Who Is Eligible?

To receive benefits under PM Kisan, a person must be an Indian citizen and own cultivable land. The applicant should be a small or marginal farmer. Institutional landholders, income tax payers, and retirees receiving a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 or more are not eligible.

e-KYC And How To Check Status

Completing e-KYC is mandatory for all registered farmers. It can be done online through the PM Kisan portal using OTP or through biometric verification at nearby Common Service Centres (CSC).

Farmers can check their beneficiary status or view their name in the beneficiary list by visiting the official website pmkisan.gov.in. For assistance, helpline numbers 155261 and 011-24300606 are available.