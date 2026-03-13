₹18,640 Crore Released To 9.32 Crore Farmers Under PM-KISAN, PM Modi Transfers 22nd Installment During Assam Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released ₹18,640 crore to 9.32 crore farmers under the 22nd installment of the PM-KISAN scheme on March 13 in Guwahati. |

Guahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13 released Rs 18,640 crore to more than 9.32 crore farmers across the country under the 22nd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

The funds were transferred during a programme held in Guwahati, Assam. The money was directly credited to farmers’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 per installment, which helps them meet farming and household expenses.

Support For Crores Of Farmers

The PM-KISAN scheme provides financial support of Rs 6,000 every year to eligible farmers. This amount is paid in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.

The government transfers the money every four months. The use of the DBT system ensures that the funds reach farmers directly without any middlemen.

With the latest installment, the government has provided financial support to 9.32 crore farmers across India.

Scheme Aims To Strengthen Rural Economy

While announcing the release of funds, Prime Minister Modi said the scheme was designed to provide steady financial support to farmers and strengthen the rural economy.

He said the direct transfer of money has improved transparency and made the delivery of benefits faster and more efficient.

Since its launch, the PM-KISAN scheme has become one of the government’s major income-support programmes for small and marginal farmers.

Continued Government Focus On Farmers

The 22nd installment comes after 21 earlier payments made under the scheme. These installments have helped farmers manage cultivation expenses and other daily needs.

At the event, Modi also highlighted that the government remains committed to improving farmers’ financial stability and supporting the agriculture sector.

Reacting to the development, Jaypal Singh Chawda praised the initiative and said it reflects the government’s continued focus on farmers’ welfare.

The PM-KISAN scheme continues to play an important role in providing timely financial assistance to millions of farmers across the country.