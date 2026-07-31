Cabinet Extends PM-KISAN Until 2030-31, Approves ₹3.15 Lakh Crore Outlay For Farmer Support

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

The government has allocated Rs 3.15 lakh crore for the scheme over the five-year period. PM-KISAN provides direct financial support to eligible landholding farmer families across India.

Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "Considering how fast the demand for oil and gas is growing in India, this scheme and program will be a major game-changer and a new milestone for the country, saving a significant amount of foreign exchange..." pic.twitter.com/WMZOm2gAVx — IANS (@ians_india) July 31, 2026

Annual Assistance

Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 every year. The amount is transferred directly into their bank accounts in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

Launched in February 2019, PM-KISAN uses Aadhaar authentication, digital verification and the Direct Benefit Transfer system to ensure that financial assistance reaches eligible beneficiaries transparently.

Funds Transferred

The government has transferred more than Rs 4.47 lakh crore to farmers through 23 instalments since the scheme was launched.

Under the 23rd instalment, more than 9.49 crore farmers received over Rs 18,984 crore directly in their bank accounts, according to an official statement.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre distributed more than Rs 1.71 lakh crore to help farmers manage financial difficulties.

Women Beneficiaries

Women farmers have received more than Rs 1.06 lakh crore under PM-KISAN. Nearly one in every four beneficiaries of the scheme is a woman.

The financial assistance helps farmers purchase seeds, fertilisers, irrigation equipment and agricultural machinery. It also reduces their dependence on informal borrowing and improves the financial stability of rural families.

Farming Impact

An assessment by NITI Aayog’s Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office found that over 92 percent of beneficiaries used the money for farming activities and agricultural investment.

Around 85 percent of beneficiaries reported higher agricultural income and reduced dependence on informal credit.

Between 2020-21 and 2025-26, the area under cultivation increased by around 9.65 percent, while agricultural productivity rose by approximately 10.53 percent.

Total foodgrain production grew by nearly 21.18 percent during the same period. The government expects the scheme’s continuation to improve farm investment, raise productivity, reduce agricultural risks and provide further support to India’s rural economy.