PM-KISAN Crosses Rs 4.46 Lakh Crore In Benefits, Nearly 9.44 Crore Farmers Receive 23rd Instalment

The government has disbursed over Rs 4.46 lakh crore under the PM-KISAN scheme since 2019. |

New Delhi: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme has disbursed more than Rs 4.46 lakh crore to farmers across India since its launch in 2019, according to an official fact-sheet released on Saturday. The scheme has become one of the largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programmes in the world.

23rd Instalment Released

The government released the 23rd instalment of PM-KISAN at Tarakeswar in Hooghly district of West Bengal on Saturday.

Under this instalment, around Rs 18,880 crore was transferred directly into the bank accounts of nearly 9.44 crore eligible farmers. Among the beneficiaries were more than 2.18 crore women farmers.

What is PM-KISAN?

PM-KISAN is a Central government scheme launched on February 24, 2019. It provides income support to landholding farmer families across the country.

Under the scheme, each eligible farmer family receives Rs 6,000 every year. The amount is paid in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each through the Direct Benefit Transfer system into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

More Than Rs 4.46 Lakh Crore Distributed

The official fact-sheet said that over Rs 4.46 lakh crore has been transferred to eligible farmers through 23 instalments so far.

To receive benefits, farmers must have their land records linked to the PM-KISAN portal. They also need to connect their bank accounts with Aadhaar and complete e-KYC verification.

Budget Allocation Increased

The Union Budget 2026-27 has allocated Rs 60,000 crore for the PM-KISAN scheme. The allocation reflects the government's continued focus on supporting farmers and improving their income security.

The scheme helps farmers purchase agricultural inputs, improve crop productivity and reduce dependence on informal sources of credit.

Efforts to Expand Coverage

The government has taken several steps to ensure that more eligible farmers receive benefits under the scheme.

More than 5 lakh Common Service Centres have been onboarded to assist farmers with registration and e-KYC completion.

During the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, over one crore farmers were added to the scheme. More than 25 lakh farmers were included during the government's 100-day initiative.

In addition, a special drive conducted in September 2024 helped add more than 30 lakh farmers by clearing pending self-registration applications.

Focus on Inclusive Growth

According to the government, more than 23 per cent of PM-KISAN beneficiaries are women. Officials said the scheme highlights the government's commitment to ensuring direct and transparent financial support for farmers across the country while promoting inclusive growth in the agricultural sector.