PM Kisan 23rd Installment Expected In July, Complete e-KYC Before June 30 To Avoid Missing ₹2,000 Benefit

e-KYC Mandatory For PM Kisan Beneficiaries. |

New Delhi: Farmers enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana have been advised to complete their e-KYC process at the earliest. The government has made e-KYC mandatory for all beneficiaries to ensure that financial assistance reaches genuine farmers without any delay.

Under the PM-Kisan scheme, eligible farmers receive financial support of Rs 6,000 every year. The amount is transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.

Farmers Waiting For 23rd Installment

So far, the government has released 22 installments under the PM-Kisan scheme. Each installment is generally released after an interval of about four months.

Since the previous installment was credited around four months ago, many farmers are now eagerly waiting for the 23rd installment. Based on the usual schedule, reports suggest that the next installment could be released in July 2026.

However, the government has not yet announced an official date for the release of the 23rd installment.

Why e-KYC Is Important?

The government has set June 30, 2026, as the deadline for completing e-KYC under the PM-Kisan scheme.

Officials have repeatedly stated that e-KYC is compulsory for all registered beneficiaries. The process helps verify the identity of farmers and prevents misuse of government benefits.

Farmers who fail to complete their e-KYC before the deadline may face difficulties in receiving the upcoming installment. In some cases, the payment may be withheld until the verification process is completed.

How To Complete e-KYC?

Farmers who have not completed their e-KYC should do so immediately.

The process can be completed through a nearby Common Service Centre (CSC), where operators assist beneficiaries with verification.

Farmers can also complete e-KYC online through the official PM-Kisan portal. The online process is simple and helps beneficiaries update their details without visiting government offices.

Completing e-KYC before the deadline will help ensure that farmers receive the upcoming Rs 2,000 installment without any interruption.