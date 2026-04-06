PM Kisan 23rd Installment Update: ₹2,000 Payment Likely By June–July, Farmer ID Now Mandatory In 14 States Or Funds May Be Blocked

Farmers waiting for the PM Kisan 23rd installment must complete Farmer ID registration to receive Rs 2,000. |

New Delhi: Farmers waiting for the 23rd installment of the PM Kisan scheme have an important update. The government has made Farmer ID registration compulsory in several states. Without this, farmers may not receive the next Rs 2,000 installment.

How PM Kisan Scheme Works?

Under the PM Kisan scheme, farmers get Rs 6,000 every year. This amount is given in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. The 22nd installment was released in March 2026, and now farmers are waiting for the next payment.

When Will the 23rd Installment Come?

Installments are usually released every four months. Based on the previous schedule, the 23rd installment is expected between June and July 2026. However, the exact date may vary.

Farmer ID Now Mandatory

The government has made Farmer ID registration compulsory, especially for new farmers. Existing farmers are also advised to create their ID to avoid any delay in payments.

States Where Farmer ID Is Required

This rule is currently applicable in 14 states:

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

What Is Farmer ID?

Farmer ID is a digital identity for farmers. It stores details like land records, crops, income, and livestock. This helps the government ensure that benefits reach the correct farmers and reduces fraud.

Benefits of Farmer ID

- Faster subsidy on seeds and fertilisers

- Easy crop insurance claims

- No need to submit documents again and again for different schemes

Documents Required

- Aadhaar card

- Mobile number linked with Aadhaar

- Land documents (like khasra or jamabandi)

Read Also Next Instalment Of PM Kisan Yojana Expected To Be Disbursed Soon

How to Apply for Farmer ID?

Farmers can register online through their state’s agriculture portal or AgriStack platform. They must complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC to finish the process.

What to Do If Payment Is Not Received?

If farmers face issues, they can contact support:

Email: pmkisan-ict@gov.in

Toll-free: 155261 / 1800115526

Helpline: 011-23381092

These services are available 24×7 to help farmers.