PM Modi To Release 22nd PM-Kisan Installment Benefiting 2.15 Crore Uttar Pradesh Farmers |

Lucknow: The Modi-Yogi government is continuously working to enhance the prosperity of the nation’s food providers. The double-engine government is consistently working from the fields to ensure the dignity and welfare of farmers. In this sequence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the 22nd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi directly into farmers’ accounts from Assam on Friday.

More than 2.15 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh will benefit from this installment. Through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), a total of ₹4,335.11 crore will be transferred directly to their bank accounts. So far, ₹94,668.58 crore has already been transferred to the accounts of farmers in Uttar Pradesh under the scheme up to the 21st installment.

With the 22nd installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to be released on Friday, more than 2.15 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh will benefit. A total of ₹4,335.11 crore will be credited to their accounts. The funds under the scheme are transferred directly to beneficiaries through DBT. Under the scheme, eligible farmer families receive financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year, paid in three installments. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the benefits of the Samman Nidhi to farmers on 19 November 2025 from Coimbatore.

So far, ₹94,668.58 crore has been credited to farmers’ accounts in Uttar Pradesh up to the 21st installment. After the release of ₹4,335.11 crore on Friday, the total amount transferred to farmers in the state will reach ₹99,003.69 crore.

Year-wise funds transferred

Year Amount

2018-19 ₹2,238.92 crore

2019-20 ₹11,006.87 crore

2020-21 ₹14,432.14 crore

2021-22 ₹15,775.52 crore

2022-23 ₹12,454.32 crore

2023-24 ₹13,808.48 crore

2024-25 ₹15,594.74 crore

2025-26 (April-July) ₹5,043.33 crore

2025-26 (Aug-Nov) ₹4,314.26 crore

2025-26 (Dec-March) ₹4,335.11 crore (to be transferred on Friday, 13 March)

Total: ₹99,003.69 crore