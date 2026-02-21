Uttar Pradesh News: 'Yogi Adityanath Is Purifying Politics,' Says Vedic Scholar David Frawley After Lucknow Meeting

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets renowned American Vedic scholar David Frawley in Lucknow to discuss Yoga, Ayurveda and Sanatan culture | X - @CMOfficeUP

Lucknow, February 20: Renowned American Vedic scholar David Frawley met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the state capital. He held discussions with the Chief Minister on Yoga, Ayurveda and Sanatan culture.

An admirer of the Chief Minister’s multifaceted personality, Dr. Frawley said, "Yogi Adityanath is purifying politics." Referring to the Nath tradition, he remarked that it is opening a new path for global welfare. The American scholar also praised the Yogi government for restoring the ancient glory of Ayodhya, stating that its rejuvenation represents a return to the Vedas.

‘A Great Honor and Privilege’

Dr. Frawley said, "Spending time with CM Yogi Adityanath was a great honor and privilege." As the head of the Goraksha Peeth, Yogi is associated with the Nath tradition, which is rooted in ancient yogic culture and continues to keep it alive in India. He is not only preserving these traditions but also expanding them globally.

At the same time, Yogi Adityanath is working toward the health and well-being of the body, mind and society. All Indian traditions that are relevant to humanity as a whole are gaining renewed energy through Yogi Adityanath.

Praise for ‘New Ayodhya’

Expressing delight after meeting the Chief Minister, Dr. David Frawley praised the “New Ayodhya,” saying that its transformation is a matter of great joy. The darshan of Lord Shri Ram offers profound spiritual bliss. Lord Ram symbolizes the soul of India. He connects us to the Solar dynasty and weaves together all religious traditions into a single thread.

Today, the world is gradually losing its spiritual consciousness. In such times, the renewal and revival of the Vedas, Yoga, Ayurveda and other Indian traditions are extremely necessary in the present environment. At such a moment, leadership like that of Yogi Ji is a blessing not only for India but for the entire world.

‘Radiance of Aditya’

Dr. Frawley further said, "Yogi Ji possesses radiance because he is 'Aditya,' associated with the solar principle." For self-knowledge, we look toward Aditya, and the Sun is the foundation of Yoga. Even spending a few moments with Yogi Ji is a lifelong, memorable experience.

Profile: Dr. David Frawley

Born into a Catholic family in Wisconsin (USA), Dr. David Frawley is regarded internationally as one of the prominent thinkers associated with Hindutva. He studied Ayurveda for nearly a decade and has written numerous books on the Vedas, Hinduism, Yoga, Ayurveda and Vedic astrology.

Also Watch:

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Digital Entrepreneur Scheme In 8,000 Panchayats

In 2015, the Government of India honored him with the Padma Bhushan. In the same year, the South Indian Education Society in Mumbai conferred upon him the National Eminence Award in recognition of his significant contributions to Ayurveda, Yoga and Vedic astrology.