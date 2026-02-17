Next Instalment Of PM Kisan Yojana Expected To Be Disbursed Soon

The wait for the 22nd instalment of PM Kisan Yojana is about to end as the date of disbursement closes in. If past trends are to be considered, the disbursement of Rs 2,000 is expected to take place in the last week of February. The Union government credits Rs 6,000 in three instalments during a year to eligible farmers.

During the past years, it is seen that the first instalment of the year is generally credited during the last week of February. For instance, last year the 19th instalment was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24.

In 2024, the 16th instalment was disbursed on February 28, while the 13th instalment in 2023 was credited on February 27. The amount is credited to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The system ensures that the amount directly reaches the actual beneficiaries without any middlemen.

The latest updates related to the upcoming instalment can be tracked on the official website of the scheme at pmkisan.gov.in. The amount is disbursed to the farmers who have their names listed in the ‘Beneficiaries List’ after selecting their state, district, block and village credentials. The government updates the list of beneficiaries before the release of every instalment.

Launched in 2018, the scheme aims to support the income of small and marginal farmers (SMFs). According to the official website, the scheme has an objective of supplementing the financial needs of small and marginal farmers in procuring various inputs to ensure proper crop health and appropriate yields, commensurate with the anticipated farm income at the end of each crop cycle.

More than 85% of India’s farmers own less than 2 hectares of land, falling into the category of small and marginal farmers.

Moreover, the scheme is also expected to protect farmers from falling into the clutches of moneylenders for meeting such expenses and ensure their continuance in farming activities.

According to a PIB press release of August last year, the government has disbursed over Rs 3.69 lakh crore in 19 instalments.