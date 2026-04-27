Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana: 2-Day Deadline For e-KYC; Over 2.6 Million Yet To Comply

Women beneficiaries urged to complete Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC before April 30 deadline | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 27: The Maharashtra government’s flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' is approaching a crucial deadline, with only two days left to complete the mandatory e-KYC process.

April 30 has been set as the final date, despite three prior extensions granted by the Women and Child Development Department. Officials have warned that nearly 2.63 million women who have not yet completed the process risk being declared ineligible.

Millions yet to complete process

Out of a total 24.7 million beneficiaries across the state, a significant number remain pending due to incomplete documentation. The e-KYC portal will remain active until bank closing hours on April 30.

Considering the ongoing heatwave and drought-like conditions, the government has termed this as the last opportunity. Failure to comply within this window may lead to permanent exclusion from the scheme.

Irregularities found during verification

Meanwhile, verification checks have revealed large-scale irregularities. Around 12,415 government employees were found to have illegally availed benefits and now face disciplinary action, along with recovery of funds.

Authorities have also identified cases of fraudulent claims, including men posing as women, high-income individuals exceeding eligibility limits, and applicants submitting false information. The government has initiated steps to recover nearly Rs 165 crore from such ineligible beneficiaries.

Men allegedly posed as women

Shockingly, as many as 12,757 men reportedly impersonated women to claim benefits worth Rs 22.96 crore. Additionally, Rs 11 crore has been recovered from 6,457 bogus female beneficiaries so far, although recovery efforts have reached only about 50 per cent. The Rural Development Department has directed district authorities to intensify action.

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Relief for technical disqualifications

In a relief measure, the government clarified that women disqualified solely due to technical issues or minor documentation errors will not be asked to repay the benefits already received. However, after April 30, benefits to all ineligible beneficiaries will be discontinued, bringing full clarity to the scheme’s status.

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