Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: PM Kisan Beneficiaries Asked To Complete E-KYC By June 30

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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Farmers receiving benefits under the Prime Minister Kisan Sanmaan Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme have been asked to complete their e-KYC process by June 30 to continue receiving financial assistance under the programme.

Under the PM-Kisan scheme, eligible farmer families receive Rs 6,000 annually through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The Union government has made e-KYC mandatory to ensure that only genuine and eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits.

Officials said farmers who fail to complete the e-KYC process before the deadline may face difficulties in receiving the next instalment of assistance. A special drive has been launched to help beneficiaries complete the verification process on time.

Farmers can complete e-KYC by visiting their nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) and using biometric authentication. They can also complete the process through face authentication on the PM-Kisan mobile application.

The Agriculture Department has also involved village-level nodal officers and local staff to assist beneficiaries. Farmers facing technical issues while using the mobile app or completing the process have been advised to contact their nodal officers or approach the office of the Joint Director of Agriculture for assistance.

Officials have appealed to all eligible beneficiaries to complete the process before June 30 and avoid any interruption in receiving benefits under the scheme.