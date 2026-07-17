PM-KISAN 24th Instalment Date Still Unclear, Farmers Should Complete These Checks To Avoid Payment Delays

The PM-KISAN 24th instalment date remains unannounced. |

New Delhi: Farmers waiting for the 24th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme will have to wait longer for an official announcement from the Centre.

The government has not yet confirmed the release date. Beneficiaries should regularly monitor the official PM-KISAN portal and ensure their personal, bank and verification details are updated.

Annual Financial Support

Under PM-KISAN , eligible farmer families receive ₹6,000 every year. The financial assistance is paid in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 each, generally at intervals of about four months.

The money is transferred directly into beneficiaries’ registered bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer system. It can help farmers purchase seeds and fertilisers, meet farming costs and manage household expenses.

Check Payment Status

Farmers can check their payment status by visiting the official portal at pmkisan.gov.in. On the homepage, they must open the Farmers Corner section and select Know Your Status.

Beneficiaries must enter their registration number and captcha code before clicking Get Data. The portal will then display their eligibility, instalment history and current payment status.

Those who do not remember their registration number can select Know Your Registration No. They must enter their Aadhaar number or registered mobile number and complete OTP verification.

Avoid Payment Delays

Farmers should check whether their Aadhaar details, bank account information and mobile number are correct. Any mismatch may delay the transfer or result in a failed payment.

Beneficiaries should also complete electronic Know Your Customer requirements and ensure that their bank account is linked with Aadhaar and enabled for DBT payments.

How Funds Are Released

State and Union Territory governments upload the details of eligible farmers to the portal. Farmers may register through Patwaris, revenue officials or other authorised village-level officers by providing the required documents.

State authorities verify the submitted information before it is processed by the National Informatics Centre, Public Financial Management System and banks.

After verification, State Nodal Officers initiate the transfer request. PFMS generates the fund transfer order, which is approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

The payment is subsequently credited directly to eligible farmers’ bank accounts, while the National Payments Corporation of India monitors the transfer process.