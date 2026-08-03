PM Kisan 24th Instalment Expected In October 2026, Check Eligibility, Payment Status And Complete e-KYC

PM-Kisan’s 24th instalment is expected in October 2026. |

New Delhi: The 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is expected to be released in October 2026. However, the government has not announced the exact payment date yet.

The previous, 23rd instalment was transferred to eligible farmers on June 20, 2026.

Annual Support

PM-Kisan is fully funded by the central government. Eligible landholding farmer families receive ₹6,000 every year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

The money is transferred directly to beneficiaries’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

Check Status

Farmers can check their beneficiary and payment status through the official PM-Kisan website.

Visit the portal and select the ‘Beneficiary Status’ or ‘Know Your Status’ option. Enter the required registration, Aadhaar or bank account details and click on ‘Get Data’.

The screen will show the beneficiary’s eligibility, e-KYC status and payment details. Farmers can also use the PM-Kisan mobile app or Kisan eMitra chatbot.

Complete e-KYC

Completing e-KYC is mandatory for receiving PM-Kisan payments. It helps the government ensure that money reaches the correct farmer without middlemen.

Beneficiaries can complete e-KYC in three ways. OTP-based e-KYC is available on the PM-Kisan portal and mobile app. Biometric e-KYC can be completed at Common Service Centres or State Seva Kendras. Face authentication is available through the mobile app.

For face authentication, download the PM-Kisan app and Aadhaar Face RD app. Log in using the registered mobile number, open the beneficiary status page and select e-KYC if the status shows ‘No’.

Enter the Aadhaar number, provide consent and complete the face scan.

Who May Be Excluded?

Payments may be temporarily stopped in suspected cases until physical verification is completed.

These cases may include farmers who acquired land after February 1, 2019, or families where multiple members, such as both husband and wife, are receiving the benefit.

Farmers should check their eligibility and correct any errors before the next instalment is released. They should also ensure that their Aadhaar is linked with the bank account and that land records are properly verified.