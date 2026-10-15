PM Kisan 24th Instalment: Farmers Await ₹2,000 Payment, Know Expected Date, Eligibility Rules & How To Check Status

Mumbai: Millions of farmers across India are waiting for the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. However, the central government has not yet officially announced the date for the next payment of Rs 2,000.

Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 every year in three equal instalments. The money is directly transferred to their registered bank accounts.

When Will The 24th Instalment Be Released?

According to the PM-Kisan website information available on October 15, the 23rd instalment was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20 from Tarakeswar in West Bengal's Hooghly district.

The next payment is expected during the August-November instalment cycle. However, no official date or time has been confirmed.

Farmers should avoid believing unverified social media messages claiming that the government has fixed a payment date.

How Much Money Will Farmers Receive?

Eligible farmer families will receive Rs 2,000 under the 24th instalment, taking the total annual assistance to Rs 6,000.

The government provides this financial support to help farmers meet agricultural expenses and household needs.

Payments are generally released at intervals of around four months through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Who Is Eligible For The Payment?

The scheme covers eligible landholding farmer families whose details meet government requirements.

Farmers must ensure that their registration information, land records and bank account details are correct.

Completing e-KYC is also important for receiving payments without unnecessary delays.

Farmers facing verification problems should contact the relevant agriculture department or official assistance centre.

How To Check PM-Kisan Payment Status?

Farmers can check their payment details through the official website, pmkisan.gov.in.

They should open the portal, visit the relevant beneficiary status section and enter the required registration information.

The website provides information about beneficiary records, payment status and pending verification requirements.

Farmers should also check whether their Aadhaar details and bank account information are properly updated.

What If Rs 2,000 Does Not Reach Your Account?

If the government releases the instalment but the money does not arrive, farmers should first verify their payment status online.

Pending e-KYC, incorrect bank details, incomplete land verification or Aadhaar-related issues may affect payments.

Beneficiaries should correct such problems through authorised government channels.

Until an official announcement is made, farmers should regularly visit the PM-Kisan portal for reliable updates on the 24th instalment.