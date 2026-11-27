PMAY-U 2.0 offers housing support to eligible urban families through 2029. |

New Delhi: If you are looking to buy your first home in a city, the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) could help. The scheme is designed for urban households that need financial support to own a home. Eligible families can apply during the five-year scheme period, which runs from 2024 to 2029.

Who Can Apply?

The scheme covers families in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG) and Middle Income Group (MIG). The main condition is that neither the applicant nor any member of the family can own a pucca house anywhere in India.

For this purpose, a family comprises a husband, wife and their unmarried children. Applicants should therefore check whether a home is registered in the name of any family member before applying.

Who Is Excluded?

Families living in a city are ineligible if they already own a pucca house in a village. The ownership rule applies across the country, so the location of an existing home does not change a family’s eligibility.

The scheme also excludes beneficiaries whose homes were sanctioned under the earlier PMAY-Urban scheme and whose approvals were subsequently cancelled by the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) after 31 December 2023.

What Counts As A Pucca House?

A pucca house has walls and a roof made of durable materials. These can include fired bricks, cement, stone, concrete, timber, iron sheets or asbestos sheets.

The flooring does not determine whether the house is pucca for the purposes of eligibility. A home with durable walls and a roof still counts as a pucca house even if it has an earthen floor.

How Long Is The Scheme Open?

PMAY-U 2.0 runs from 2024 to 2029. Families that meet the eligibility criteria can apply during this period.

States and Union Territories can opt to participate by signing a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the relevant central ministry. The agreement allows them to join the scheme.

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