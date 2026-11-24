Patna, November 23: Bihar ministers Shravan Kumar, Leshi Singh and Sunil Kumar on Monday highlighted the development work undertaken in the state under the leadership of Nitish Kumar over the past two decades, claiming that Bihar had witnessed significant improvements across sectors since 2005.

The ministers were speaking to the media on the sidelines of a public grievance redressal programme organised at the Janata Dal (United) headquarters in Patna. They also listened to complaints and grievances from people who had arrived from different parts of the state and directed concerned officials to take necessary steps for their prompt resolution.

JD(U) leaders, including Sanjay Kumar Singh alias Gandhi, Chief Whip of the ruling party in the Bihar Legislative Council, and programme coordinator and state general secretary Sumit Kumar Singh, were also present.

'Being Called A Bihari Was Once An Insult': Shravan Kumar

Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar praised Nitish Kumar's leadership, describing him as the architect of modern Bihar. He said the transformation of the state since 2005 was evident and highlighted the changes in Bihar's standing over the past two decades.

"Earlier, being called a Bihari was a matter of humiliation, but today it has become a matter of pride," Shravan Kumar said.

He added that Nitish Kumar began the journey of development with justice in Bihar on November 24, 2005. To mark the anniversary of the occasion, the JD(U) will organise a programme titled 'Sushasan Diwas – Nitish Samvad'.

According to Shravan Kumar, the programme will commemorate the development journey initiated under Nitish Kumar's leadership and has generated considerable enthusiasm among party workers.

Leshi Singh Credits Nitish Kumar For Development Across Sectors

Building and Construction Minister Leshi Singh also praised Nitish Kumar's tenure, recalling the condition of Bihar when he assumed office on November 24, 2005.

She said the state was grappling with poor law and order, inadequate infrastructure and weak education and healthcare systems. Women, she added, were forced to live in an atmosphere of fear, while the state's treasury was also in a difficult condition.

Leshi Singh said Nitish Kumar worked to bring Bihar out of that situation and put it on the path of development.

She further claimed that the Chief Minister had undertaken historic development initiatives across sectors and for all sections of society over the past 20 years.

The minister said the upcoming 'Sushasan Diwas – Nitish Samvad' programme would serve as a platform to take these achievements to the people and would be celebrated as a public occasion.

Central Team Praises Improvement In Bihar's Rural Roads: Sunil Kumar

Meanwhile, Rural Works Minister Sunil Kumar highlighted the improvements in Bihar's rural road infrastructure over the past two decades.

He said a central government team that recently visited Bihar had appreciated the extensive improvements made to rural roads across the state.

Sunil Kumar added that the Rural Works Department, under the leadership of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, was continuing to take forward Nitish Kumar's development policies.

He also said repair work on roads damaged due to floods would be undertaken soon.