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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has cancelled the allotment of 412 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Kshipra, Mandar and Tapti residential complexes due to non-payment of the prescribed amount and delay charges within the stipulated period.

Acting on the orders of municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, the civic body has completed the cancellation process in accordance with the rules. The vacant houses will now be allotted to eligible beneficiaries included in the waiting list on the Indore 311 app.

According to IMC officials, beneficiaries had booked houses in these residential complexes through the Indore 311 app. However, they failed to deposit the prescribed amount and applicable late payment charges within the given deadline for various reasons.

The civic body had issued notices from time to time and also published advertisements in newspapers, urging the allottees to clear their dues. Despite these reminders, the concerned beneficiaries failed to make the required payments, following which the allotments of 412 houses were cancelled as per the rules.

Following the cancellation, the IMC will issue notices to eligible beneficiaries on the waiting list. Those receiving the notices will be required to submit all necessary documents and deposit 10% of the prescribed house cost within seven days of receiving the notice.