UP Bags 2 National PMAY-U Awards, Ranks First In Beneficiary-Led House Completion | X

Lucknow, October 5: On World Habitat Day, UP made its mark across the country with its achievements under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban. At the national event organised at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on October 5, the state was honoured with awards in two prestigious categories. This achievement underscores the state's ongoing efforts to provide pucca roofs to families in need.

The national recognition for the effective implementation of housing schemes, transparency, and a beneficiary-centric system under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is an important achievement in Uttar Pradesh's urban development journey.

UP leads in BLC performance

Uttar Pradesh has delivered the best performance in the country under the Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban. The state secured first position among best-performing states for completing the highest number of houses against the sanctioned houses. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh was awarded third position for achieving the highest percentage of grounding, that is, commencement of construction work on the ground, against the total number of houses sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0.

SUDA receives national awards

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu presented both prestigious national awards. On this occasion, Satyendra Singh, Secretary, Department of Urban Development, Government of India, D. Tara, and Joint Secretary Kumar Ravikant Singh were specially present. Representing Uttar Pradesh, Mahendra Bahadur Singh, Director of the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA), received the awards.

At the award distribution ceremony, Finance Controller Rajnikant Verma and Program Officer Atul Singh Chauhan were also present, along with the Director, SUDA, who led the Uttar Pradesh delegation. On the state's achievement, the Director, SUDA, congratulated all the department's officers and employees.