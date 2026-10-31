Eight-Year Wait For PMAY Homes Continues In MP’s Ujjain As Fresh ₹15 Crore Loan Proposal Sparks Debate In Municipal Corporation | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh proposal to secure a Rs 15 crore loan for completing the Manchhaman Multi-housing project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) sparked debate at a special meeting of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Friday.

The Mayor-in-Council (MiC) and UMC Council had earlier approved a Rs 30 crore loan on Oct 25, 2024, but construction has remained stalled.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said the project was meant for economically weaker beneficiaries who do not own houses or land. Houses were allotted following a survey around eight years ago, but the multi-storey complex remains incomplete.

He said he had been making continuous efforts to complete the project since becoming mayor.

Tatwal said the fresh loan would help complete construction and enable beneficiaries to receive their homes at the earliest. The corporation plans to collect Rs 2 lakh each from 192 beneficiaries and Rs 5 lakh each from another 96, generating approximately Rs 9 crore.

Additional funds would come from the sale of the shopping complex constructed under PMAY at Alakhdham and shops at Kanipura and Manchhaman.

Leader of the Opposition Ravi Rai questioned why a fresh proposal had been brought before the House when a Rs 30 crore loan had already been approved in 2024.

He said officials had been assigned responsibility for completing the loan process and expediting construction, but little progress had been made.

Rai alleged that the mayor was determined to get the new proposal passed under any circumstances. He also questioned the mayor's expression of anger during the meeting and his efforts to secure approval.

Speaker Kalawati Yadav said she was not opposed to taking a loan but insisted that inconsistencies in the earlier resolution be addressed first. She pointed out that the 2024 resolution needed to be suitably amended before proceeding with the fresh Rs 15 crore proposal.

Yadav stressed that any decision taken by the House must be legally sound and withstand a possible challenge in court. Correcting discrepancies in official documents was the responsibility of the entire House, she said.

Meanwhile, Tatwal warned that without a decision on the loan, the project, already stalled for eight years, could face another two to four years of delay.

In view of Simhastha 'Mahaparv' 2028, the House unanimously approved compensation of Rs 1,48,23,920 for 82 property owners affected by the widening of major internal roads across the city.

The compensation covers 16 cases. In-charge commissioner Neha Jain, corporators and aldermen attended the meeting. After discussions and completion of the necessary proceedings, the House adjourned until Nov 3.