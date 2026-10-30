Indore DAVV Forms Task Force To Combat Substance Abuse -Five-Member Committees To Be Set Up In Departments | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To curb substance abuse among students, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has constituted a 20-member task force and drawn up a comprehensive action plan to promote a drug-free campus. The initiative, launched in accordance with state government directives, will combine awareness programmes, student participation and regular monitoring across university departments and hostels.

Vice-chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai finalised the framework after discussions with university officials. The plan aims to create a healthy, safe and positive academic environment by involving faculty members and students across departments, schools of studies and hostels.

Under the initiative, each designated department will have a five-member committee comprising three teachers and two postgraduate (PG) students. These committees will be responsible for spreading awareness, organising activities and encouraging students to stay away from drugs.

Lectures, sports and cultural activities planned

The university will organise special lectures, awareness campaigns, anti-drug pledges and other activities to educate students about the harmful effects of substance abuse.

The programmes will focus on the physical and mental health consequences of addiction, along with its wider social impact and the importance of responsible citizenship.

DAVV also plans to engage students through sports, cultural programmes and club-based activities, offering constructive avenues for participation and promoting healthier lifestyles.

Anti-drug squad to keep watch on campus

To ensure effective implementation, the university will constitute a dedicated anti-drug squad to conduct periodic visits to departments and campus areas. The team will monitor activities and maintain a register documenting its inspections.

The proposed squad will include dean (student welfare) Dr Laxmikant Tripathi (coordinator), chief warden Dr GL Prajapati, National Service Scheme (NSS) coordinator Prakash Gadwal, Prof Sakharam Mujalde and Prof Suresh Patidar and two PG students and two research scholars nominated by the dean of student welfare (DSW).

Health centre to serve as campaign headquarters

The university's health centre will serve as the headquarters for the anti-drug campaign. DAVV will also seek support from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the police administration to strengthen its outreach and monitoring efforts.

Special attention will be given to programmes addressing students' mental health and suicide prevention, expanding the initiative beyond substance-abuse awareness.

Dr Tripathi said the campaign aims not only to spread awareness about the dangers of addiction but also to encourage students to adopt healthy lifestyles and become responsible citizens.

20 faculty members on task force

The task force will be headed by Dr Laxmikant Tripathi, with heads of departments assigned responsibilities for implementation. Its members include Dr Prakash Gadwal, Prof Archana Ranka, Dr Laxman Shinde, Prof Deepak Shrivastava, Prof Chandan Gupta, Prof Rekha Acharya, Prof Suresh Patidar, Prof Ugrasen Suman, Prof Yamini Karmarkar, Dr Sonali Nargunde, Prof Pratosh Bansal, Dr Sudhira Chandel, Dr Ganeshwar Mishra, Dr GL Prajapati, Dr Gajendra Pratap Chaudhary, Dr Hemendra Parmar, Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja and Prof Pratibha Sharma.