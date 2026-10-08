Piccadily Distilleries Launches Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2026, Limited To 600 Bottles

Piccadily Distilleries | X @Spiritz_Magazin

Mumbai: Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, through its subsidiary Piccadily Distilleries, announced on Thursday the launch of the Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2026. This rare Ruby Port Cask expression will be limited to 600 individually numbered bottles for the Indian market, the company said.

International Debut

The Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2026 made its international debut in London, followed by a showcase at The Whisky Show, London. It has received recognition from whisky journalists, critics, connoisseurs, collectors, and industry experts, according to the company.

Product Details

This fourth release in Indri's annual festive series is bottled at 50% ABV. The whisky is crafted from six-row barley, distilled in traditional copper pot stills, and matured in hand-selected Ruby Port wine casks from Portugal.

Tasting Notes and Packaging

The expression offers a profile of black cherries, wild berries, and ripe plums on the nose, with a palate of honeyed fruits, roasted nuts, toffee, vanilla, and figs. The packaging, designed by Krsnaa Mehta, Founder of India Circus, is inspired by Indian miniature art and royal heritage, featuring a Marwari horse and its foal, symbolising nobility and continuity.

Master Blender's View

Surrinder Kumar, Master Blender at Piccadily Distilleries, said the 2026 Ruby Port Cask release continues to push the story of Indian single malts further. He added that the limited release celebrates Diwali and the progress of Indian whisky.

Awards and Recognition

The 2026 edition has secured Double Gold with 96 points at the USA Spirits Ratings 2026, where it was also named Indian Single Malt Whisky of the Year and Spirit of the Year – India. It has also earned Gold at the World Whisky Masters 2026, the New York World Spirits Competition 2026, and the Asia World Spirits Competition 2026 in Singapore. The series has collectively secured 29 international awards, the company reported.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.